HAPPENING NOW: Get it out and drop it off! Spring 2026 Drug Take-Back Day at Southwest Precinct

(WSB photos)

Another twice-yearly dropoff event happening right now – the Southwest Precinct community room (right off the public parking lot at 2300 SW Webster) is where to take medication(s) you need to dispose of, during Drug Take-Back Day. The boxes were filling up, but they’re ready to accept whatever you bring; expired and/or unneeded medication left in your home can be dangerous for a variety of reasons. This is continuing until 2 pm today.

(In our top photo are Community Service Officer Janice Young, Officer German Barreto, and Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown.)