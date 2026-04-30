Food celebration at SSC, ‘Lion King’ at OLG, crosstown softball, Singing Resistance, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(WSB’s Anne Higuera photographed West Seattle from the sky on Wednesday)

Here are highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FOOD CELEBRATION AT SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Happening now! But you can still get there for the 10:30 am-12:30 pm food-for-sale pop-up, and the 12:30 pm baking competition – details in our preview.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus..

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One big game on the Metro League schedule today. At 4 pm, Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS face off in softball at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

PRIDE FAMILY BOOK CLUB: 4:30 pm at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th)

MAY DAY EVE DEMONSTRATION: West Seattle Indivisible members will be out at Fauntleroy/Alaska 4:30-6 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s El Gran Taco.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

‘THE LION KING’ AT OLG: Two performances of this year’s musical, 5 and 7:30 pm, community invited to the student show! At the Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle).

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

TOAST TO TR: 5:30 pm fundraiser for Transitional Resources, at The Georgetown Stables (98 S. Nebraska).

LISTENING PARTIES AT EASY STREET: Two tonight in-store – Kacey Musgraves at 5:30 pm, Kneecap at 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

SINGING RESISTANCE ON MAY DAY EVE: Potluck and park sing – gather at 6 pm at Elizabeth House (3201 SW Graham).

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Evan Wallace, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), discussing “Madame Restell.”

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Monthly pinball tournament tonight tonight at 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: One of the newest West Seattle trivia nights! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: Closing week begins at 7:30 pm for ArtsWest‘s current play. (4711 California SW)

AT REVELRY ROOM: Music happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) – it’s BYO Vinyl Night starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!