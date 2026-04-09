Another death reported at encampment off 35th SW

What was dispatched as an overdose response at the encampment stretching from Rotary Viewpoint Park to West Seattle Stadium has turned fatal; SPD has been dispatched, after SFD reported that the patient, a man in his mid-40s, has died.

Side note, numerous readers have asked recently what the city’s plan is for addressing this encampment, especially in light of the recent assaults; we’ve been trying to find out but haven’t gotten an answer yet, as the mayor’s office pointed us to the Human Services Department, which then pointed us back to the mayor’s office.