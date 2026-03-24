HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Community Association’s 2026 Food Fest

6:34 PM: The Hall at Fauntleroy is abuzz with people snacking and learning. Local food purveyors and nonprofit community groups/agencies are ringing the big room at the south end of the historic schoolhouse for the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s annual meeting, which has evolved into more of a mini-festival known as the Food Fest. If you live, work, play, or study in Fauntleroy, this is the time and place to learn about community contributions not only by the FCA but by everyone else who’s here, while enjoying bites from local food purveyors (including Endolyne Joe’s, Wildwood Market, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering – whose parent company DSquared operates The Hall – Village Green West Seattle, and The Unsweetened Tooth. We are based here at a table by the entrance and. took a quick spin around the room to see who’s here – participants include Washington State Ferries, the Fauntleroy Watershed Council, Nature Alliance, The Whale Trail, Fauntleroy Fall Festival, Seal Sitters, Seattle Emergency Hubs, A Cleaner Alki, Fauntleroy Children’s Center, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, photographer Jamison Johnson, and Seattle Police. In addition to learning and snacking, this is also about supporting – the FCA is happy to sign up new members at the entrance table (or renew existing memberships, both business and individual. They also will conduct some business a bit later – the vote for next year’s. board. Updates to come!

6:53 PM: Gotta show you the food at Food Fest. Above, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering’s jojo poutine; below, Wildwood Market proprietor Lonjina with tomato, basil, and housemade croutons:

Caprese from Village Green West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

And Endolyne Joe brought fried chicken and mac and cheese:

Fronting on the water, Fauntleroy is a place to see sea life, which is why you can talk to Seal Sitters reps here …

And Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail …

Among others!

7:37 PM: The event is wrapping up – the FCA board election is in the books; more on that when we get back to HQ.