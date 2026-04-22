Drug-abuse prevention: Two events in West Seattle in the next three days

The drug-abuse problem is huge, but you can take small steps to make a difference. Here are two West Seattle events to know about:

KEEPING YOUTH SAFE: This community conversation is set for tomorrow night at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon):

SW Seattle Youth Alliance and Westside HEY is inviting you to join us for our annual Key Leader event called Community Connections: A Dialogue in Prevention. This Thursday, April 23rd, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Denny International Middle School. We will have a panel with our key leaders from our community, will have a training on vaping and marijuana youth prevention, and have discussions around health and safety in our community. We will have light refreshments and important conversations. We hope you can join us!

SAFETY AT HOME: Keeping unneeded, unwanted, and/or expired medications around your home is also a danger to people of all ages. If you need a convenient way to get rid of them, this Saturday (April 25) brings the semiannual Drug Take-Back Day dropoff event at the Southwest Precinct community room (2300 SW Webster), 10 am-2 pm – bring them in, throw them in the provided receptacle, and move on, no questions asked.