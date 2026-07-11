STREET WORK AHEAD: After this month’s big events, Junction to get curb-ramp replacement

Once this weekend’s festival is over, and once next weekend’s parade is past, The Junction will see some curb-ramp work at a busy corner. SDOT sent word today that crews will be replacing the curb ramp on the southeast corner of California and Alaska, hoping to complete the work between Tuesday, July 21, and Friday, July 24. The work will include some temporary sidewalk and lane closures; here’s the document for the “traffic control plan.” We’ll be following up Monday regarding the reason for the replacement.