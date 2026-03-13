TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Slushy Friday, 5th day of 1st Avenue South Bridge northbound closure

5:57 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, March 13, 2026, fifth day of the repair closure for the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge. The South Park Bridge is a major detour route:

The West Seattle low bridge too.

SLUSHY WEATHER

As noted a few hours ago, the oft-predicted “rain/snow mix” tipped the latter way for some, so beware of lingering slush. But at least where we are, the rain seems to be in charge again. The forecast says the mix may continue this morning, with some fog – high in the low 40s. Sunrise is at 7:26 am; sunset at 7:12 pm. One week until spring!

MORE SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

CHECK WEATHER/TRAFFIC VIA MORE TRAFFIC CAMS

All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes. (Note that buses usually traveling the NB 1st Avenue S. Bridge are using the South Park Bridge, but no missed stops, Metro told us.)

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!