TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, May 18, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Mostly cloudy, becoming sunny, mid-60s high. Sunrise was at 5:28 am; sunset will be at 8:44 pm.

AFTER THE CLOSURES

The weekend closures of the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge and driving lanes on the West Seattle low bridge both ended in time for this morning’s commute.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for any last-minute changes.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

STADIUM ZONE

The Mariners homestand continues tonight, 6:40 pm game vs. the White Sox.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!