PHOTOS: Mega-low tides reveal West Seattle shores’ wildlife

Thanks for all the photos! Mega-low tides these next few days have brought out shore explorers for a close look at wildlife. Bob Burns sent the top photo of the much-exposed Lincoln Park beach; that’s also where Brandy DeWeese photographed these creatures:

Janelle Otterholt sent these from Lowman Beach:

The mega-low tides can also be a boon to birds and others fishing for food – James Tilley caught an osprey in action:

The mega-low tide will be even further out tomorrow – -4.1 feet at 12:36 pm.