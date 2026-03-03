WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas-station robbery

The 76 station at 4580 Fauntleroy Way SW was held up early today, according to a police summary:

At 2:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way Southwest. There, police determined that four masked men, driving a stolen Hyundai Sonata, robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint, stealing between $500-600 cash. The suspects fled the scene in the car before officers arrived. Police searched the area, but they could not find the suspects, and no arrests were made. Officers collected evidence and processed the scene. The clerk did not report any injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. Incident Number: 2026-59491

In archived police-radio audio, the car was described further only as “dark” and the robbers were described further only as “wearing dark clothing.”