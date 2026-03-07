West Seattle, Washington

07 Saturday

48℉

UPDATE: About the military helicopter that flew along West Seattle shore

March 7, 2026 7:17 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Helicopter | West Seattle news

7:17 PM: For those wondering about the low thump-thump-thump of a military helicopter over West Seattle – unlike some recent helicopter passes, this one is on tracker, and it’s a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter from JBLM in Pierce County. We don’t know its exact mission but looking into previous similar passes, they do often head up this way on training flights.

7:21 PM: After flying north and then east along West Seattle’s shore to Duwamish Head, the Chinook headed north and is currently flying along Magnolia, Ballard, and beyond.

7:24 PM: And now retracing its path southward – so you might hear it again.

7:35 PM: Appears to be headed home, already off the west shore of Vashon Island.

  • CarDriver March 7, 2026 (7:30 pm)
    Military aircraft are exempt from the rules governing private and commercial aircraft. They’re allowed to fly lower and closer to residential areas. Doesn’t mean that they necessarily do it on purpose. They’re also exempt from engine noise rules.

