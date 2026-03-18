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LIGHT RAIL: More cost-cutting possibilities presented at Sound Transit Board retreat – including ‘deferring’ West Seattle

March 18, 2026 4:19 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

Sound Transit Board members spent much of today in an all-day “retreat” meeting in Tacoma (open to the public in person but not streamed). But now that it’s over, the Seattle City Councilmember who’s on the board is sounding the alarm about new proposals for cost-cutting options. We’ve already told you about the increasing likelihood the West Seattle Link Extension plan would be trimmed to two stations – Delridge and The Junction (cutting Avalon). Councilmember Dan Strauss has issued a post-retreat news release sounding the alarm about three possible “approaches” staff presented to the board. His main point of alarm was that none of the three approaches would extend light rail to Ballard (which is in his district). Looking at the retreat slide deck to see what’s suggested for West Seattle in the possible approaches – you’ll see the first one would build to The Junction, as most recently discussed, as part of a plan to “keep (current projects) moving”:

Second would “defer final design and construction” of the West Seattle extension entirely as part of a plan to focus on “regional connectivity”:

And the third would “phase” all light-rail projects, starting with building West Seattle light rail only to Delridge:

Here’s the full slide deck including these “approaches.” You’ll also see a page analyzing the potential approaches’ effects on ridership and travel time, among other things. No votes were taken today; it was just a discussion of possibilities. While Councilmember Strauss’s news release focused on Ballard, another councilmember who’s not on the board – Dionne Foster, the newest citywide rep – issued one with support for keeping West Seattle and Ballard in the plan, and board member King County Executive Girmay Zahilay also sent a statement, including “We must keep projects moving forward – as promised to voters a decade ago. The longer we delay, the more it will cost.” The board’s next meeting is March 26, a week from tomorrow.

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5 Replies to "LIGHT RAIL: More cost-cutting possibilities presented at Sound Transit Board retreat - including 'deferring' West Seattle"

  • Delridge Dude March 18, 2026 (4:34 pm)
    Reply

    Very wise of Councilmember Saka to bring Sound Transit before the Transportation Committee the day after this “retreat.”  

  • HS March 18, 2026 (5:12 pm)
    Reply

    This is really maddening.

  • Admiral2009 March 18, 2026 (5:17 pm)
    Reply

    And yet virtually nothing is being done regarding transit fare evasion and expired car tabs.  I estimate that the lost revenue in the 30 to 50 million dollars a year range.  This is significant revenue that needs to be realized.

  • ITotallyAgreeWithYou March 18, 2026 (5:28 pm)
    Reply

    I’m not even a transit user but enough is enough. A mass transit system has been deferred for decades in the name of cost until we finally decided it’s not going to get any cheaper by waiting and we just need to do something. Let’s do this already. I am almost more perturbed that the city gave concessions to developers along Avalon on not providing parking to tenants specifically because there would be a station within walking distance and now that’s on the chopping block. I have said from the beginning of Avalon’s redevelopment that development concessions should be considered for existing conditions, not what we plan the conditions to be someday or in 30 years because things change and people are living there now and the needs are now. I reiterated that in the Mayor’s survey the WSB shared with us recently. Will developers be required to provide parking post development? Of course not. Enough is enough.

  • aRF March 18, 2026 (5:30 pm)
    Reply

    Oh just stop with the theater and kill the West Seattle and Ballard extensions. We can all see where this is headed. And can we have some sort of honesty-in-ballot-propositions reform? What? The project is turning out more expensive than what we sold to the voters? I need to see if I can put a prediction market wager on ST3 because this is just all so predictable.

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