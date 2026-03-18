LIGHT RAIL: More cost-cutting possibilities presented at Sound Transit Board retreat – including ‘deferring’ West Seattle

Sound Transit Board members spent much of today in an all-day “retreat” meeting in Tacoma (open to the public in person but not streamed). But now that it’s over, the Seattle City Councilmember who’s on the board is sounding the alarm about new proposals for cost-cutting options. We’ve already told you about the increasing likelihood the West Seattle Link Extension plan would be trimmed to two stations – Delridge and The Junction (cutting Avalon). Councilmember Dan Strauss has issued a post-retreat news release sounding the alarm about three possible “approaches” staff presented to the board. His main point of alarm was that none of the three approaches would extend light rail to Ballard (which is in his district). Looking at the retreat slide deck to see what’s suggested for West Seattle in the possible approaches – you’ll see the first one would build to The Junction, as most recently discussed, as part of a plan to “keep (current projects) moving”:

Second would “defer final design and construction” of the West Seattle extension entirely as part of a plan to focus on “regional connectivity”:

And the third would “phase” all light-rail projects, starting with building West Seattle light rail only to Delridge:

Here’s the full slide deck including these “approaches.” You’ll also see a page analyzing the potential approaches’ effects on ridership and travel time, among other things. No votes were taken today; it was just a discussion of possibilities. While Councilmember Strauss’s news release focused on Ballard, another councilmember who’s not on the board – Dionne Foster, the newest citywide rep – issued one with support for keeping West Seattle and Ballard in the plan, and board member King County Executive Girmay Zahilay also sent a statement, including “We must keep projects moving forward – as promised to voters a decade ago. The longer we delay, the more it will cost.” The board’s next meeting is March 26, a week from tomorrow.