THURSDAY: Review of rezoning, round 2 – ‘Centers and Corridors’ – begins

The next round of city upzoning – under the name Centers and Corridors – goes to the City Council for review starting tomorrow (Thursday, March 19).

The council meets as the Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan at 2 pm. Our most recent report on the proposal was last week, after hearing from a neighborhood that discovered two different zones for the two sides of its street. Their advice: Check this interactive city map to see what, if any, changes are proposed where you live. We also reported here when the Centers and Corridors legislation was announced in January. For an overview, see this slide deck prepared for tomorrow’s meeting; the agenda explains how to comment and how to watch – remotely or in person. A full-day public hearing is set for April 6; final votes are likely this summer.