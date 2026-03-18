HAPPENING NOW: Nighttime road work for Morgan Junction EV-charging lot

(WSB photos)

Though they’re working in the street, the crew along Fauntleroy Way east of California is part of the Morgan Junction EV-charging lot project. This is the first of about six weeks that they’re doing overnight work to run power cable across the street. Seattle City Light has said the work will not require a full closure of Fauntleroy at any point; they’re working four nights a week, Mondays through Thursdays, 7 pm to 4 am, with flaggers as needed.

City Light says, “They expect to complete excavation and restoration across Fauntleroy by the end of April. Crews will cover the work area with steel plates outside of work hours. These plates are safe to drive on.” The project has contractor Zenisco turning an old substation site at 4118 SW Morgan into an eight-space EV-fast-charging lot – yes, drivers will pay for the power – expected to open by late summer.