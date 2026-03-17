WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler pepper-sprays victim

Reader report from a Fauntlee Hills resident:

Given it was dark and the person was likely watching my husband, we wanted to alert our neighbors to be extra vigilant when going out to their cars in the early morning or late at night. At approximately 5:15 AM this morning my husband was loading the car up with his backpack and made another trip into the house to grab another load. When he came back to the car, someone was in the front seat of the car trying to steal the backpack and anything else they could find in the console. My husband began slamming the car door on the prowler and then pulled him out of the vehicle and pushed him to the ground and began to hit the car prowler repeatedly. The prowler proceeded to pepper spray him before getting away and running down the alley. Given the timing of prowling the car immediately after it was loaded, the prowler was likely watching/observing and waiting for their opportunity. Suspect is a Black man, 20s, 5’10”, average build, wearing heavy bulky dark clothing.