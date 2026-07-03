VIDEO: Holiday-weekend kickoff at HPIC’s First Fridays

The Blowout Heavies Brass Band is providing the soundtrack tonight at Highland Park Improvement Club‘s First Fridays gathering on the past-and-future HPIC site at 12th/Holden. We counted about 100 people having a great time, including everybody helping judge the 18 pies entered in the Bake-Off:

Flavors ranged from “plumberry” to chocolate pecan – right about now, they’re tallying votes and deciding who gets these:

Tonight’s First Fridays party had savory treats as well as sweet:

$7 got a plate in what was dubbed the “Bite of Southwest Seattle.” The party goes on until about 8:30 tonight:

All ages – there’s a little play area for kids too. Next First Fridays celebration: Friday, August 7.