Meet the superintendent, pizza fundraiser, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Tom Trulin)

Event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE: Want your little one to play indoors today? This free playspace is open until noon for little ones and their caregivers. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: 10-11:30 am at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW), just drop in!

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR WSHS SOFTBALL: Order 10:30 am-10 pm from MOD Pizza (Westwood Village), follow the instructions in our calendar listing and part of the proceeds from your purchase will benefit the West Seattle High School softball team!

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

FREE DROP-IN COACHING: “Grounded Conversations,” 10:40-noon at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today with Todd Jones from South Seattle College‘s Automotive Technology program . (4470 35th SW)

LEARN ABOUT NURSING PATHWAYS AT SSC: Online info session 1-2 pm to find out about studying nursing at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle – our calendar listing explains how to watch/participate.

MEET & GREET AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 1:30 pm, meet The Maine if you’ve pre-ordered their upcoming release. (4559 California SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At City Hall, at 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: No home games/matches/meets on the schedule today.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC AT SRIVILAI THAI: Leatherwood and Co. perform 6:30-8:30 pm at the restaurant (3247 California SW).

INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL: Continuing weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st SW and

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

MEET THE SUPERINTENDENT: New Seattle Public Schools superintendent Ben Shuldiner brings his “community engagement” tour to our area tonight, 6:30 pm at West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW) – details in our preview.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email to RSVP.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5, WITH A FINALE: Five places for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … And last trivia night of the season at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!