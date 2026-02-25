New Seattle Public Schools superintendent plans community meetings, West Seattle included

If you’ve been hoping for a chance to hear from/talk with new Seattle Public Schools superintendent Ben Shuldiner, this district announcement says your chance is coming up in about a month (we’ve highlighted it in bold at the end of the list below):

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner is hosting a series of community engagement meetings across the city to listen, learn, and begin building trust with students, families, staff, and community members.

The “Meet Superintendent Shuldiner” community conversations will take place in each School Board Director District, along with a citywide virtual session. School Board Directors representing each region are expected to attend. All sessions are open to the public, and attendees do not need to live in a specific district to participate.

These conversations mark an important step in Superintendent Shuldiner’s commitment to listening deeply to community experiences, capturing feedback, and following through with action.

WHAT

Community Conversations with Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner

WHO

Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent, Seattle Public Schools

School Board Directors (by district)

Seattle Public Schools students, families, staff, and community members

WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, Feb. 26 | 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Bailey Gatzert Elementary School

1301 E Yesler Way, Seattle

Tuesday, March 3 | 7:30–8:30 p.m.

South Shore K–8

4800 S Henderson St., Seattle

Tuesday, March 10 | 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Salmon Bay K–8

1810 NW 65th St., Seattle

Tuesday, March 17 | 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Eckstein Middle School

3003 NE 75th St., Seattle

Tuesday, March 24 | 6:30–7:30 p.m.

McClure Middle School

1915 1st Ave W., Seattle

Thursday, March 26 | 6:30–7:30 p.m.

James Baldwin Elementary

11725 1st Ave NE, Seattle

Tuesday, March 31 | 6:30–7:30 p.m.

West Seattle Elementary

6760 34th Ave SW, Seattle

Thursday, April 2 | 6–7:30 p.m.

Virtual (online; link forthcoming)

DETAILS

Sessions will include introductions, full‑group discussion, small‑group breakout conversations, and open Q&A.

Interpretation services will be provided at every session in Amharic, American Sign Language, Chinese, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

All sessions will be livestreamed and recorded on the SPSTV YouTube channel.

Superintendent Shuldiner will also be visiting every Seattle Public Schools campus during his first 100 days in the role.