FOLLOWUP: See how SFD’s double-dog rescue ended

Thursday, we reported on Seattle Fire crews rescuing “two large dogs” from a 30-foot embankment in The Arroyos. It was in an off-the-beaten-path-enough area that there was no way we could get there for photos, so we asked SFD if their crew might make any available. Today, they did, above and below:

We asked SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty if she had any information about the circumstances: “The two dogs escaped from their fenced back yard. It is unclear how they got out of the fenced yard and ended up down the bluff.”