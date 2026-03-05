West Seattle, Washington

05 Thursday

UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response for stranded dogs in The Arroyos

March 5, 2026 3:36 pm
1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

3:36 PM: Seattle Fire has just upgraded a response at 42nd and 109th [map] to a “rope rescue.” The situation is described as “two large dogs down an embankment.” It’s apparently a 30-foot embankment. More info to come.

3:39 PM: After checking a map we’ve changed this to The Arroyos.

3:44 PM: At least one dog is reported secured in a harness.

3:55 PM: That dog’s been brought all the way up the slope to safety, firefighters just told dispatch.

4:02 PM: And they’ve just declared the second dog successfully rescued. … And “all rescuers on flat land” too.

1 Reply to "UPDATE: 'Rope rescue' response for stranded dogs in The Arroyos"

  • ~Hockeywitch~ March 5, 2026 (3:50 pm)
    Oh No… poor pups… But Seattle’s best is there for them… Be safe SFD rescuers… Good luck

