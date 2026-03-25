COUNTDOWN: 1 week until registration opens for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026

(Seller photo from 2024 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day)

What’s in YOUR basement/attic/storage unit/storage bins? Maybe something you don’t need any more – if you ever did – would be an amazing treasure for a West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day shopper. Or maybe you just have stuff someone else would find useful – dishes, outgrown kids’ clothes, toys, books … Whatever you might be considering selling – or looking to buy – the biggest shopping/selling day of the year is coming up, West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coordinated by WSB, 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9. The first step toward a fun sale day is for sellers to register to get their spots on the map – same fees we’ve charged for 18 years – and registration opens in exactly one week, on Wednesday, April 1. It’ll be open for about three weeks, so you have some time to decide, but if you know you’re having a sale, write that up-to-20-word description and be ready for our registration announcement in a week! After we close registration, we get busy making the map and list, which will be available online one week before WSCGSD. Thanks to everyone who makes this a fun day of meeting neighbors and finding treasures!