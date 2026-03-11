Celebration of life planned March 21 for Lois Batts and Bill Batts

The family of Bill Batts and Lois Batts has announced the date for their Celebration of Life:

Lois Batts passed away January 8, 2022 and William (Bill) Batts passed away November 4, 2025. Their obituaries are here and here. Their Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 21st at 2 PM at The Kenney: 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW.