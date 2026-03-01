BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: I Luv Teriyaki reopens, sells out

If you were hoping to get to I Luv Teriyaki just off the 1st Avenue South Bridge on their first day back open – you’re out of luck if you didn’t go early. A reader texted us that there was a line around the block on midday; we got over a bit later and discovered they were sold out!

The restaurant (which has many West Seattle fans) has been closed for three years, rebuilding after a kitchen fire gutted it in March 2023. We reported a month ago that they were finally close to reopening; hours are 10 am-9 pm Mondays-Fridays, 10 am-8 pm Saturdays-Sundays.