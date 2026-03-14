Big plans for the future of our past: Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites you to upcoming gala

We can learn from and celebrate the past as we head into the future, and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is leading the way. You can support the SWSHS and hear what’s next by attending Tides of History, its upcoming spring gala and auction – always featuring amazing items. Here’s what to know about what’s coming up:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is proud to preserve the stories of the Duwamish Peninsula. And its biggest annual fundraiser is just a few weeks away.

Join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society on Friday, April 10 for its annual Spring Gala and Auction, held at Salty’s on Alki. The theme, Tides of History, acknowledges the critical role of history and history-keepers, and celebrates the future of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – including an upcoming museum overhaul. Support local history while enjoying live music, a menu of heavy appetizers, a cash bar, and an exclusive Live Auction.

An online auction will go live Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9 (auction donations are still being accepted!).

Guest speaker Roger Evans is the curator at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute and the project lead for the Seattle Griot Project which empowers and raises awareness of Black history through the preservation and exhibition of Black cultural heritage. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has partnered with WSBLI since the organization moved into the Sanctuary at Admiral last year.

The gala will also honor special guests whose stories will be featured in an upcoming permanent exhibit. These guests include the Tengu Club; Carol-Ann Thornton, who was the first student of color to desegregate Alki Elementary School; and more.

The annual Gala and Auction raises critical funds for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Log House Museum. This year, fundraising will be directed towards a major exhibit installation.

This summer, the organization will install a permanent, interactive exhibit at the Log House Museum – a result of more than two years of planning supported by Maritime Washington National Heritage Area. The exhibit will connect the stories told at the museum to the waterfront, prioritize artifact display and interactive experiences, extend to the exterior of the museum, and highlight stories of communities across the Duwamish Peninsula.

While the work is underway, the organization will continue ongoing initiatives, including developing its Native Plant Garden (supported by the West Seattle Garden Tour), a marketing rebranding, new America250 programming, participating in West Seattle Art Walk with Alki business partners, and partnerships with youth organizations, supporting young people in documenting and sharing local history.

The Log House Museum is where West Seattle’s history lives and grows. Join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society on Friday, April 10 to raise the tides of history. Learn more and register at: loghousemuseum.org.