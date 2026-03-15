COUNTDOWN: Six days to this year’s West Seattle recycle, reuse, shredding event in new location

(WSB file photo)

Another reminder: The next West Seattle recycle/reuse/shredding event is now less than a week away, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, and partners next Saturday (March 21). To ensure you’re ready, we’re again publishing the list of what you’ll be able to drop off during the 9 am-noon event. And remember that the location is changing – now in the south parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – drive/ride/walk in via the southernmost SSC entrance off 16th.

The list:

ACCEPTED ITEMS include: Small propane canisters

Fluorescent tubes and bulbs

Household batteries

Clothing, bedding, curtains in good condition

Small electronics (TVs, computers, cellphones)

Small appliances (non-freon)

Foam blocks (polystyrene only)

Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes)

home goods and toys NON-ACCEPTED ITEMS include: Furniture

Hazardous waste

Bicycle/tricycles

CRT tube TVs

Mattresses

AC units

Car seats

Stained, ripped or worn-out fabrics

Automotive waste

Construction waste

Garbage, compost and household recycling items

Mismatched items (single shoes, etc.)

For suggestions about disposing of those items or others not mentioned at all, check out this Seattle Public Utilities lookup tool. And note that a wider variety of electronic items will be accepted next month at the Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, April 25.