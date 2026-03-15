COUNTDOWN: Six days to this year’s West Seattle recycle, reuse, shredding event in new location

Another reminder: The next West Seattle recycle/reuse/shredding event is now less than a week away, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, and partners next Saturday (March 21). To ensure you’re ready, we’re again publishing the list of what you’ll be able to drop off during the 9 am-noon event. And remember that the location is changing – now in the south parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – drive/ride/walk in via the southernmost SSC entrance off 16th.
The list:
ACCEPTED ITEMS include:
Small propane canisters
Fluorescent tubes and bulbs
Household batteries
Clothing, bedding, curtains in good condition
Small electronics (TVs, computers, cellphones)
Small appliances (non-freon)
Foam blocks (polystyrene only)
Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes)
home goods and toys
NON-ACCEPTED ITEMS include:
Furniture
Hazardous waste
Bicycle/tricycles
CRT tube TVs
Mattresses
AC units
Car seats
Stained, ripped or worn-out fabrics
Automotive waste
Construction waste
Garbage, compost and household recycling items
Mismatched items (single shoes, etc.)
For suggestions about disposing of those items or others not mentioned at all, check out this Seattle Public Utilities lookup tool. And note that a wider variety of electronic items will be accepted next month at the Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, April 25.
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