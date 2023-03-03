About the I Luv Teriyaki fire just off 1st Avenue South Bridge

At the left side of that traffic-camera image is a sight that made a lot of teriyaki fans sad today – major fire damage at I Luv Teriyaki at 4th/Michigan just east of the north end of the 1st Avenue South Bridge [map]. The fire was big but didn’t get as much citywide-media attention today as it might have if not for some other big incidents, so several people asked us about it. We just got info tonight from Seattle Fire. Nobody was hurt in the fire, reported just after 1:30 am. SFD says its investigators determined the fire “was accidental and started in the kitchen.”