WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 25 notes!

(Saturday evening off Beach Drive – photo by Bob Burns)

Here’s the event lineup for winter’s final Sunday (spring arrives this Friday!), mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, but starting with an off-peninsula traffic alert:

HIGHWAY 99 CLOSURES FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY DASH: WSDOT advisory:

Several closures will affect traffic on State Route 99 from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15, near the Seattle Center for the St. Patrick’s Day Dash. These include: All lanes of northbound SR 99 from Republican to Lynn Street.

The northbound SR 99 on-ramp from Seventh Avenue/Harrison Street.

The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Seventh Avenue/Harrison Street.

Speaking of running …

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Seacrest at 8:45 am today for a Sunday Funday trail-run adventure – take the 9 am Water Taxi downtown, run back to Seacrest. (1660 Harbor SW)

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Sunday dancing! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in end-of-winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta, more.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES, LAST DAY: Multiple locations and times, running as late as 8 pm (use the Cookie Finder)!

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s while enjoying a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TAX HELP, BUT … 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library, registration strongly encouraged as we’re told it’s been all booked up. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

LEARN A JIG: Free Irish line-dance class at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) before their St. Patrick’s Day party.

SINGING RESISTANCE WORKSHOP: Noon at Peace Lutheran Church (39th SW and SW Thistle), learn to raise your voice in songs of resistance.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY AT OUNCES: Noon-7 pm, featuring an Irish line-dance performance at 2:30 pm, get your green on at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

PERIMENOPAUSE MOVIE: 12:30 pm free screening and social – see “The M Factor, Before the Pause, Perimenopause” at Dragonfly (3270 California SW).

DROP-IN SEED PLANTING: 1 pm to 2:30 pm again today, drop-in seed planting for members of the Growing Gardeners Club at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor)

PLANT STICK HAPPY HOUR AT MR. B’S: “Give your greens some bling,” suggests the invite to this 1 pm event at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

TIM’S MATINEE: Festival of Friends fundraiser for Tim’s Tavern, 2 pm, all ages, tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Trio Oscuro, 2:30 pm, piano, viola, cello, with program including Shostakovich and Beethoven works. (7904 35th SW)

GREENSLEEVES AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Irish flute and harp students’ showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm, no cover, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: This month’s meeting focuses on community action and preparation for March 28 rally, 3:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

HONEY BUNNY PAINT NIGHT AT MR. B’S: 6 pm-8:30 pm, paint ‘n’ sip fundraiser for Special Bunny at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW). Rescue bunnies there to model for you, too. Note: Online tickets sold out; check with venue to see if there’s room.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, a jazzy way to wrap up your weekend, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or working on, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!