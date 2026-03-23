BIZNOTE: Arthur’s to celebrate 9 years in Admiral

A happier anniversary is days away – Arthur’s in Admiral celebrates nine years in business this Saturday. Leading up to the celebration, Arthur’s proprietor Rebecca Rice has brought back $5 draft beers, “a throwback to pricing back in 2017 when we opened!” That’s continuing until month’s end, but Saturday, March 28, is the big celebration day, with “a few additional throwbacks and celebratory bits, nothing overly formal, just hoping to provide a great excuse for people to come by, grab a drink, and celebrate with us.” Arthur’s will be open for its weekend brunch, 9 am to 3 pm, that day.