West Seattle Food Bank invites you to this year’s Nourish & Flourish

Another spring event to get on your calendar: The West Seattle Food Bank‘s annual “Nourish & Flourish”! You can save your spot(s) now:

The West Seattle Food Bank’s annual Nourish & Flourish dinner and auction returns Saturday, May 2 at 4105 in SODO — and early bird tickets are now available.

This is more than a fundraiser. It’s a night to gather with neighbors who believe in showing up for one another.

Join 300 community members, local businesses, and leaders for an evening of great food, meaningful connection, and shared purpose. Together, we’ll raise critical funds to support food access and eviction prevention for West Seattle families.

Last year alone, the West Seattle Food Bank distributed more than 2 million pounds of food and helped hundreds of households stay safely housed. Nourish & Flourish helps make that work possible — and reminds us what our community can do when we come together.

If you’re looking for a room full of generous, hopeful people, this is your night.

Early bird tickets are available for a limited time. Join us to nourish hope.

Saturday, May 2, 2026

6 pm

Must be 21+ to attend

4105 Airport Way

Early Bird Tickets $125 until April 3rd.

Tickets and details: bit.ly/NAF2026

Community Sponsorships still available – contact Robbin@westseattlefoodbank.org.