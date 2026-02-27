TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend info (with functioning cams)

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, February 27, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Still a chance of rain in the forecast – breezy again too, high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 6:53 am; sunset at 5:51 pm. (Next weekend – early March 8 – we spring forward an hour!)

(Thursday sunset, photographed by Bob Burns)

WEEKEND BRIDGE ALERTS

As sent by WSDOT:

From 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, all lanes of northbound State Route 99, the left lane of southbound SR 99 between Harrison and North 50th streets, as well as the southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Harrison Street will close for the Hot Chocolate Run in Seattle. People traveling SR 99 should also continue to expect delays on northbound SR 99 over the First Avenue South bridge south of downtown Seattle, where two right lanes remain closed until further notice following a bridge inspection on Wednesday, Feb. 18. A temporary speed reduction to 25 mph remains in effect. This comes on top of existing lane reductions on northbound I-5 as part of the Revive I-5 program to preserve the Ship Canal Bridge.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule. Also check that page for an explanation of the 3 percent fee that’ll be added to card payments starting Sunday.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (SDOT has finally fixed the framegrab problem)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the WSDOT alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!