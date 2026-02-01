TRAFFIC ALERT: Why eastbound West Seattle Bridge traffic was stopped at Fauntleroy end

(Screengrab from 8:09 pm)

8:11 PM: This was supposed to be fairly quick but for some reason it’s taking crews a while to reposition a barrier near the Fauntleroy end of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, and dozens of drivers are stuck waiting. If you have to head eastbound, get on the bridge another way.

8:15 PM: The dispatcher just told SPD that SDOT needs “traffic control” for another barrier fix closer to the bridge entrance at 35th; an officer replied, “Just as soon as this one gets figured out.” So avoid 35th/Fauntleroy entirely for a while.

8:19 PM: The live camera just east of 35th shows SDOT now blocking the inside eastbound lane but the others have reopened.

8:30 PM: Now they’re blocking all eastbound lanes again just past the Fauntleroy entrance, per police radio.