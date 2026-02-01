West Seattle, Washington

01 Sunday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Why eastbound West Seattle Bridge traffic was stopped at Fauntleroy end

February 1, 2026 8:11 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(Screengrab from 8:09 pm)

8:11 PM: This was supposed to be fairly quick but for some reason it’s taking crews a while to reposition a barrier near the Fauntleroy end of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, and dozens of drivers are stuck waiting. If you have to head eastbound, get on the bridge another way.

8:15 PM: The dispatcher just told SPD that SDOT needs “traffic control” for another barrier fix closer to the bridge entrance at 35th; an officer replied, “Just as soon as this one gets figured out.” So avoid 35th/Fauntleroy entirely for a while.

8:19 PM: The live camera just east of 35th shows SDOT now blocking the inside eastbound lane but the others have reopened.

8:30 PM: Now they’re blocking all eastbound lanes again just past the Fauntleroy entrance, per police radio.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Why eastbound West Seattle Bridge traffic was stopped at Fauntleroy end"

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy February 1, 2026 (8:21 pm)
    Lots of bridge trouble tonight. Around 6 pm and accident happened on the ramp from 99 to the WSB. There was an ambulance, a fire truck, and a car facing the wrong way. We waited on the closed offramp for about 20 minutes before they let the bus through.  Most were getting off and going across the lower bridge.

    • WSB February 1, 2026 (8:37 pm)
      We had a separate story on that earlier.

