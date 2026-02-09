REPAVING: Reroute plan, community meeting set for Barton bus-zone project

Thanks to Rick for the tip. People in the Westwood Village vicinity have received notice of an online community meeting about the upcoming work to repave SW Barton in the bus-layover zone, and that revealed the bus-reroute plan for the project – now expected to start in April – is already out. In short, SW Trenton will see most of the rerouted buses:

Route 21 to Westwood Village

Route 21 buses leaving Westwood Village (southbound) will turn from 35th Ave SW onto SW Trenton St.

The bus will continue traveling eastbound on SW Trenton St, with three more stops:

-SW Trenton St east of 35th Ave SW

-SW Trenton St at either 29th or 30th Ave SW

-SW Trenton St just west of 25th Ave SW, on the north end of Westwood Village

Rapid Ride C-Line to Westwood Village

C-Line buses will turn off SW Barton onto 35th Ave SW (northbound), then travel eastbound on SW Trenton St.

The bus will continue travelling eastbound on SW Trenton St, with three stops:

-35th Ave SW and SW Trenton St

-Between 29/30th Ave SW Trenton St

-The last stop will come after turning southbound on 25th Ave SW, just south of SW Henderson St.

Leaving Westwood Village on the Rapid Ride C-Line or Rt. 21

Catch the Rapid Ride C-Line or Rt. 21 bus toward downtown Seattle at the southbound bus stop on 25th Av SW just north of SW Barton St (at the southeast corner of Westwood Village):

(See the color-coded legend here.)

If you are driving a car in the area –

Roads will remain open for at least one lane at a time during construction. Access to driveways to the Westwood Village shopping center will remain open.

If you are walking or rolling on the sidewalk –

The sidewalk next to Roxhill Park will be closed during construction.