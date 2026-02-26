Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Thursday!

(The Olympics this morning, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s on our list for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to list!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is hosting playspace today until noon. (42nd SW & SW Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Escape your home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS BEGIN: 3 pm is the earliest booth we’ve found in West Seattle on Day 1. Look for nearby booth locations and times here.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Kathmandu Momocha .

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

ALSO AT HPCS AT 4 PM: Girl Scout Cookies!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

LONG DISTANCE ADVOCACY: Write postcards with Postcards 4 Democracy at Great American Diner (4752 California SW), monthly “happy hour” event, 5-7 pm.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 6, show 7 pm, with Radon Radar, Chewing Gum, Across 35th. $5 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BINGO BENEFIT AT OUNCES: 7 pm, free to play, donations benefit cancer care for canines. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4736 California SW), this month reading/discussing “Rabid.”

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, last week for this ArtsWest production, “Topdog/Underdog.” Online tickets are sold out for the rest of the run, but check with the theater box office! (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: Newest West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind & DJ Teenage Rampage, starting at 8 pm. 21+.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, hear Iron & Wine “Hen’s Teeth” at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

