FOLLOWUP: See SDOT’s proposal for parking limits on 16th SW by South Seattle College

That’s what SDOT is proposing to address longstanding concerns aired three weeks ago at a community meeting about RV parking on 16th SW alongside South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), The map was explained in this announcement from SDOT’s Mike Estey, who was one of the city reps at the meeting:

… At the meeting, many residents described the RV’s parking and clustering for long periods of time despite efforts to enforce existing parking rules and regulations, and in the wake of multiple formal RV remediation and cleanup efforts that have had little success in providing any lasting, sustainable changes. Representatives of the College echoed those concerns and also described the importance of reliable access to on-street parking for students. As an outcome of the meeting, SDOT agreed to look at potential updates to curb management and installing new signs along 16th Avenue SW to further discourage long-term use by RV’s. In particular, SDOT is considering the following:  “No Parking, 11 pm – 5 am” signs on the east side of 16th Avenue SW between SW Morgan St to the south and SW Findlay St to the north  4-hour daytime time-limited parking on the west side of 16th Avenue SW for this same stretch Please see the map and graphics for reference. These new parking restrictions would apply to all vehicles, not just RV’s. Those parked in violation of the newly signed rules would be subject to enforcement. Because SDOT’s experience is generally that similar RV issues tend to occur less frequently adjacent to residential properties, and because the daytime time limits may have unintended impacts adjacent to residential properties on the west side of 16th Ave SW, SDOT is inclined to start with the overnight “no parking” signs on the east side, monitor their effectiveness, and then determine whether the west-side restrictions are still advisable. Before implementing these changes, we would appreciate knowing if you have any questions, comments or concerns. Please email curbspace@seattle.gov to share any such comments. Depending on comments received, SDOT currently intends moving forward with any potential parking adjustments in April.

So what does SSC support? This statement was included in the email to neighbors that began with the SDOT announcement above:

College Decision on Signage: South Seattle College has asked the City of Seattle to move forward with parking restriction signage on the college side of 16th Ave SW after gathering perspective from neighbors and the college community. In the attached proposal you’ll find SDOT’s recommendation for signage on the west side of 16th, opposite college grounds, as well. As a community college guided by our mission to make higher education accessible for all, we see this as a step toward ensuring students and employees who chose not to pay for parking on campus can still find close parking and easy, safe access to the college from 16th Ave SW. We came to this decision based on concern for access and safety for those who learn and work at the college, and from the experiences and concerns shared by our neighbors. We appreciate the City of Seattle’s continued efforts to provide support and services to the unhoused community while exploring new options for long-term vehicle parking. Follow-up on Campus Parking: During our community conversation in early February, the idea of the college making parking free on campus came up. South Seattle College charges parking fees based on Washington Administrative Code 132F-116-062, which states, in part, that “Fees collected from the sale of parking permits shall be used to help offset the expenses of the district’s commute trip reduction program, to help maintain the parking facilities at each campus, and to assist with funding of the positions necessary to enforce these parking rules and regulations, and other purposes deemed appropriate.” These fees are critical for the college’s ability to subsize ORCA Cards for students and employees who use public transportation, maintain our parking lots, and pay our public safety employees’ salaries.

The 11 pm-5 am signage option would be identical to what SDOT did in 2023 along most of Harbor Avenue, which has been mostly devoid of RVs ever since. The “daytime 4 hours” signage would be what SDOT did on SW Trenton by Westwood Village in 2024 with similar results, though the occasional RV turns up.