FOLLOWUP: Sanislo Elementary and Seattle Public Schools celebrate award-winning social worker Ms. Dez

Last week, we told you about “Ms. Dez,” the Sanislo Elementary social worker who won a statewide award. This week – an assembly with special guests celebrated her and the grand reopening of Ms. Dez’s Boutique. Jen from the Sanislo PTA sent the report:

(Photos courtesy Seattle Public Schools)

On Wednesday (March 18P, Sanislo Elementary recognized school social worker Ms. Desiree “Ms. Dez” Brown, who was named Washington State’s Distinguished Social Worker of the Year. The student-led celebration took place during a schoolwide assembly attended by Superintendent Ben Schuldiner, Seattle School Board Director for District 6 and board president Gina Topp, alongside Sanislo’s dedicated teachers, students, staff, and parents.

The event also marked the grand reopening of Ms. Dez’s Boutique — a vital, community-supported resource she created to support Sanislo families with food, clothing, and essential items.

Surrounded by her parents, intern, mentor, and Principal Erica Ayer, Ms. Dez was celebrated for both her statewide recognition and the continued impact of her work in the Sanislo community.

Student tributes were read, too:

“Ms. Dez helps with anything you want her to help you with, like math, reading, writing, and a lot of other things you want from her.”

“Ms. Dez is the kindness of kind and she is a great social worker; she helps everybody with anything.

“She always makes everyone feel loved and safe!”

“Ms. Dez does so many things. She is very kind and cares for all of our students. Ms. Dez does a lot for this school, and we are all grateful for it.”

“She also helps kids get over big emotions and organizes things that everyone can participate in. She also makes sure that every student feels welcome, loved, cared for, and important.”

Ms. Dez’s Boutique is made possible through generous community support, and donations are always welcome to help ensure families have access to the resources they need. Please contact the PTA to contribute: sanisloelementarypta@gmail.com