Breakfast with a side helping of memory-sharing! YMCA’s Camp Colman breakfast has something extra this year

Though it’s more than an hour away, the YMCA‘s historic Camp Colman holds a special spot in many West Seattleites’ hearts. This Saturday (March 21), you’re invited to visit for a special breakfast – and a special way to share your memories. UW graduate student Chelsea Gabzdyl, who notes that “Camp Colman was established in 1912 to give West Seattle kids the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors,” explains what’s happening Saturday:

On March 21st, Camp Colman will be hosting its beloved “Goop Breakfast,” a long‑running camp tradition where families and alumni gather for updates about camp, reuniting with fellow campers, and a delicious meal of french toast with goop! The event offers a fun, very visual opportunity to highlight a quirky local tradition while also showing how regional camp programs continue to support West Seattle families and youth. Anyone coming to this event needs to RSVP so there’s enough french toast!

This event will also be the main event for my thesis project! There will be:

-a video/audio recording studio available to share stories, favorite songs, etc.

-a timeline to add memories to.

-a “wish wall” for hopes/dreams about what camp should be like in the future.

-a peek into the “History Box” full of items from the people who have cared for and about camp since its start in 1912.

This will also include items from a collection of items donated to MOHAI.