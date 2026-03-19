More hours, more fun @ Center for Active Living in West Seattle Junction

(File photo, by Holli Margell)

The Center for Active Living in The Junction is not just for seniors. Newly added later hours on Wednesdays have opened the gates for free all-ages events, “Late Wednesdays at The Center,” which will be open until 6 pm every Wednesday. From the center’s announcement:

… “The Center is officially extending our hours every Wednesday in response to your feedback,” said Amy Lee Derenthal, Executive Director. “We are excited to offer this extra time for people who prefer afternoon programming or are still working. Community members are welcome to come check us out, and we hope to see you at The Center!”

Here are some free events open to the community – all ages – 4-6 pm on Wednsdays in April:

First Wednesday Board Games at The Center

Enjoy a relaxed late afternoon of casual board game play and community. Margie’s Café will be open, serving wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.

Wednesday, April 1 (every first Wednesday)

Second Wednesday Quiet Reading at The Center

Escape the noise and settle in for a peaceful afternoon of quiet reading every second Wednesday at The Center. Just bring your favorite book and grab a drink or snack at Margie’s Café.

Wednesday, April 8, (every second Wednesday)

Trivia Time at The Center

Put your knowledge to the test! Whether you’re a history buff or a pop-culture pro, come join the friendly competition while enjoying a beverage and a snack from Margie’s Café.

Wednesday, April 29