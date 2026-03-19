HAPPENING NOW: Paper Boat Booksellers’ first book swap

New event happening right now at Paper Boat Booksellers in The Junction (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor) – they’re launching a monthly Book Swap, with wine. Bring a gently used book and take a book. That part’s free; if you’re interested in wine, Karin from Darby Winery is there tonight with $10 pours (she’s at left above with Kelly from Paper Boat). This is on till 7 pm tonight; you can just run in, swap, and run out if you want to, but Paper Boat says, “The goal of Book Swap is to meet other book lovers, discover new books, chat about books (if you want to!), enjoy a glass of wine and have fun!” If you miss this one, set your calendar for the next third Thursday (April 16).