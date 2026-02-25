Celebration of Life planned Saturday for Patricia J. Loftis, 1944-2026

Family and friends will gather Saturday (February 28) to celebrate the life of Patricia Loftis. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

Patricia Jane Loftis, 81, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2026, in Seattle. She was born on September 15, 1944, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica, New York, to Robert Faull Loftis and Margaret Josephine Loftis.

Patricia was raised in Ilion, New York, where she attended Annunciation Elementary School and Ilion Central High School, graduating with the Class of 1962. She continued her education at Utica College and later graduated from the New York College of Forestry, where she studied forest botany—an early reflection of her deep appreciation for nature and lifelong love of learning.

After college, Patricia spent a year in Chile with the Peace Corps, an experience that embodied her adventurous spirit and commitment to service. The Peace Corps was life-changing for her and resulted in a beautiful, enduring community of friendship and support. She later relocated permanently to Seattle, Washington, where she built her life and family in the West Seattle neighborhood.

Patricia worked in catering for many years before creating a culinary training program for high school students at Chief Sealth International High School, where she worked for approximately 20 years. She inspired and encouraged countless young people to find joy and fulfillment in the culinary arts. When former students saw her in the neighborhood, they would cheerfully greet her as “Mrs. C.” She also volunteered at the West Seattle Food Bank, quietly giving her time in service to others in her community.

After retiring from the Seattle School District in 2019, Patricia embraced a new and very important role: devoted dog caregiver. She happily took care of her daughter Shannon’s dogs—first Ramen and later Soba, both cavapoos—becoming a trusted companion, daily walker, and enthusiastic treat-giver. Their routines brought her joy, laughter, and plenty of furry companionship.

An avid swimmer, Patricia was a longtime member of the Arbor Heights Pool, where she found joy, routine, and friendship. She was a regular at the early bird swim and at every potluck.

Patricia loved travel and adventure and lived a full, curious life shaped by exploration, service, and meaningful connections. She took several trips to Europe, with France and Switzerland among her favorite destinations. Wherever she went, finding a bakery was always a priority.

She was predeceased by her parents; her godson and nephew, Scott Fifield; and her nephew, Michael Fifield. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Chappon; her children, Shannon Chappon and her husband, Huy Son, and Brian Chappon and his wife, Heather Chappon, and their daughter, Elyse; her sisters, Jeanne Farnsworth and Sandra Russell; her brother, Robert Loftis; and her nieces, nephew, cousins, and extended family.

Though Patricia experienced dementia toward the end of her life, she never forgot her family and close friends, who remained constant in her heart. She will be remembered for her kindness, resilience, and the full life of travel, service, and adventure she embraced.

An open-house celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on February 28 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Shannon Chappon. Please message Shannon for details at shannonchappon@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at:

act.alz.org/site/TR/ActiveEvents/IL-Illinois?pg=personal&px=23006880&fr_id=19346