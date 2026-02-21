BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: I Luv Teriyaki sets reopening date

Lots of reopenings in our news stream lately. Thanks to the reader who texted us that photo today, with a banner showing March 1 as the reopening date for I Luv Teriyaki just across the 1st Avenue S. Bridge from West Seattle. Lots of interest in this restaurant, closed since an afterhours fire – ruled accidental – gutted it three years ago. We went by just a few days ago and the only new banner was one for job openings, so this is new since then. Restaurant co-owner Eva Lo told WSB in late January that they planned to open in about a month; March 1 fits that timeframe (and that’s two days before the third anniversary of the fire).