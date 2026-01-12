WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Pastel sunset, at start of warmer week

You didn’t have to be by the water to see tonight’s pastel-pink sunset. Bob Burns took the top photo from near Admiral Safeway. But we did get water views too, this one from Carol Ann:

And this one from Chris:

Thanks as always to everyone who sends photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com unless it’s breaking news, in which case you can text us at 206-293-6302. The sunset show comes at the start of a warmer week, with highs near or above 50 in the forecast every day. (Today’s high was 52, four degrees above tomorrow; tomorrow is expected to be in the mid-50s!)