WEST SEATTLE SKY: Aurora encore tonight?

High over the sunset glow, the crescent moon appeared tonight – thanks to Jon Anderson for the photo. But the sky may get vastly more spectacular if the Northern Lights – aka aurora – come back for an encore. As we write this, one of the forecast sites recommended by West Seattle educator Alice Enevoldsen says the geomagnetic activity is at storm level. That’s not a guarantee of aurora appearance, but it’s promising. Last night it was after 2 am when – as shown here in photos and video – it finally became visible. Alice’s site has viewing tips as well as forecast/status links. Updates to come!