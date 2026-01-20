NORTHERN LIGHTS: Brief aurora appearance over West Seattle

The aurora did appear over West Seattle after all! After West Seattle skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen told us hours earlier that there was a promising chance of it tonight, we tracked it, but even though the numbers looked good, even Alice couldn’t catch a glimpse. But in North Admiral a little over an hour ago, Heather Wright did, sending the photos above and below, and writing: “We had a quick and minor aurora sighting from our house at around 2 am in North Admiral. It was gone within 15 min.”

Alice’s aurora-viewing advice, with info links, is here.