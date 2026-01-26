WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another van dumped in greenbelt; gas theft

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

ANOTHER VAN DUMPED IN GREENBELT: Kalem reported seeing this on Sunday, and then Craig sent photos today: “Just came across this van from Food Lifeline parked on the trail to the north of the Peewee fields.”

Craig says this area of the West Duwamish Greenbelt has been an intermittent problem for this kind of activity, both with access from below and above: “The van came and went from above this time. Some minor damage to the trail but between both events the trail and Peewee access are in rough shape.” He reports the van was gone when he went through the area hours later; another local community advocate, Kay, says the tow truck that was first brought in by SPD wasn’t able to extract it, so apparently they got a second one. The van found abandoned and burning in the same area earlier this month was described as belonging to another nonprofit (Navos).

GAS THEFT: Nate reports, “I just walked out to my Toyota Tacoma [this afternoon] to find someone drilled a hole in my gas tank and drained the gas. I live in Arbor Heights neighborhood on a dark, very quiet street, south of Roxbury on 33rd Ave.”