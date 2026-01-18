WEEK AHEAD: Two Washington State Ferries notes

The Triangle Route has had some scheduling changes in recent weeks because of boat trouble around the Washington State Ferries system, and one more is ahead. Tomorrow (Monday, January 19), WSF says that “Due to the timing of boat moves, the route will be on the two-boat schedule with the Kittitas and Cathlamet.” But it’s expecting the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route to return to regular three-boat service as of Tuesday (January 20).

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor – WSF and Kitsap Transit vessels on Elliott Bay)

Wednesday is the day for WSF’s next two systemwide community meetings, both to be held online, one at noon and one at 6 pm; we’ve published the announcement before, but here’s WSF’s reminder: