WEEK AHEAD: Two Washington State Ferries notes

The Triangle Route has had some scheduling changes in recent weeks because of boat trouble around the Washington State Ferries system, and one more is ahead. Tomorrow (Monday, January 19), WSF says that “Due to the timing of boat moves, the route will be on the two-boat schedule with the Kittitas and Cathlamet.” But it’s expecting the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route to return to regular three-boat service as of Tuesday (January 20).
(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor – WSF and Kitsap Transit vessels on Elliott Bay)
Wednesday is the day for WSF’s next two systemwide community meetings, both to be held online, one at noon and one at 6 pm; we’ve published the announcement before, but here’s WSF’s reminder:
This is your chance to share feedback and ask us questions. Each meeting will start with a short presentation that looks back at 2025 and previews our 2026 service. We’ll cover topics including new vessel construction, terminal upgrades needed for charging vessels, our Service Contingency Plan, workforce development efforts, our budget, and what to expect in the 2026 Washington legislative session.
Both meetings will cover the same topics, and most of the time will be dedicated to answering questions. Registration is required. To learn more and register, visit our Community Participation webpage.
| 0 COMMENTS