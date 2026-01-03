READER REPORTS: Two abandoned bicycles

Two readers report abandoned bicycles, which we often show because they frequently turn out to have been stolen and dumped – first, sent by Tina:

Kids’ bike found in Orchard Street Ravine. Currently at dead end of 38th & Myrtle.

And sent by Kit:

Propped on the rail in center of Lincoln Park along ridge / view. Nice bike, has been deserted with broken chain.

You can scroll through our archive of found-bike reports by going here. Otherwise, our board for other lost/found/non-pet reports is in the WSB Community Forums.