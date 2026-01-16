MISSING: Have you seen Federico?

Federico‘s family says he was last seen more than a day ago, taking a bus.

Federico, 31 years old, 225 lbs., about 6’2. He was taking the bus from West Seattle up to Wallingford. Works at West Seattle Animal Hospital. Was wearing a beanie and white Nike high-top sneakers. Also had headphones on and carrying duffle and some other bags. His hair is long, curly down to his shoulders, but he normally wears it in a bun.

SPD report # is 26-015144; if you see him, please call 911 and refer to that #.