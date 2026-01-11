Hit-run driver takes out ‘Do Not Enter’ barricade in Upper Fauntleroy/Gatewood

10:23 PM: Around 9:45 pm, a loud crashing sound rang through the California/Thistle vicinity on the Upper Fauntleroy/Gatewood line. Our photo shows the aftermath. A driver went through what was a fairly elaborate DO NOT ENTER barricade, over the raised concrete island, into the stub of California SW south of it, then turned around quickly and went back to the intersection. Too dark for us to see but someone called it in to SPD as a red Honda SUV that subsequently headed eastbound on Thistle. No injuries that we know of

11:02 PM: Someone already reported the damage to SDOT; a crew just showed up.