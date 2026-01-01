Here’s what to know for New Year’s Day 2026 in West Seattle

(Reader photo, foggy New Year’s Eve at Solstice Park)

Welcome to 2026! We hope this info will be helpful on your New Year’s Day holiday:

WEATHER ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory this morning. Besides visibility challenges, beware of frosty streets.

BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. (Free rides were just for New Year’s Eve, so fares ARE being collected again as of a few hours ago.)

WATER TAXI: Not running today.

FERRIES: Weekend schedule on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route – check for alerts here.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this SDOT map.

COFFEE AND RESTAURANT/BAR HOURS: This year, we made lists, though closures for New Year’s are far fewer than for Christmas; open/closed coffee shops are listed here, open/closed restaurants/bars are here (scroll past the Christmas info to get to the New Year’s info).

GROCERY HOURS TODAY: A few changes today – our list is here.

NEW YEAR’S DAY WALKS: As they do every year, the Emerald City Wanderers are hosting New Year’s Day walks, starting at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church. The 5- or 10-kilometer walks are noncompetitive, starting between 8:30 and 11:30 am. There is no fee, though contributions to help cover costs are welcome. Hot soup will be available after the walks. St John’s is at 3050 California SW.

ALKI POLAR BEAR SWIM + FOOD DRIVE: You’re invited to join in the annual tradition of running into Puget Sound with more than a thousand others at 10 am sharp, from the beach across from Do Si BBQ, or really, anywhere along the sand – this year, bring a nonperishable-food donation if you can – here’s here’s our most-recent reminder.

OTHER THINGS TO DO: See our Event Calendar – the West Seattle Book Club‘s special holiday edition at 7 pm is a highlight!

OTHER NOTES: Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed … Solid-waste pickups are on one-day delay for the rest of the week.

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365!