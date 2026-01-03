Get ‘Wild in Seattle’ during first Words, Writers, Southwest Stories of 2026

Second Thursday arrives on the early side this month – next Thursday, January 8 – so here’s a look at one of this month’s second-Thursday features: Words, Writers, Southwest Stories, presented online by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. For January, the topic is “Wild in Seattle” – a book by David B. Williams, one of the two guest presenters. Here’s the SWSHS announcement:

Join author David B. Williams for a conversation about his 2025 book, “Wild in Seattle: Stories at the Crossroads of People and Nature.” Published in April, Wild in Seattle contains 47 essays exploring the geology, flora, and fauna around Seattle. Williams, an award-winning natural-history writer, explores the way both nature and humans have shaped Seattle, from earthquakes and tsunamis to animal migration and architecture. David will be joined by historian Judy Bentley, author of” Hiking Washington’s History” and “Walking Washington’s History,” to discuss how history and geology has shaped our city.

You can RSVP for their 6 pm Thursday presentation – and read more about them – at this page on the SWSHS website.